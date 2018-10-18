DEARBORN — A Detroit man has been arrested in connection to the Dearborn doctor who was assaulted and robbed at his office Oct. 10. Dearborn police arrested 33-year-old Emanuel Vaughn and he is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

Psychologist Mel Hoberman, 75, was discovered at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 by Dearborn police after his wife called police requesting a wellness check when Hoberman did not make it home, according to police. Once inside, they found the doctor going in and out of consciousness with evidence of a severe beating and stab wounds to both legs, they said.

The doctor was listed in critical condition and his office on Grindley Park Street was closed after, reports said.

