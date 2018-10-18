  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP)

The Detroit Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before their season opener Wednesday night by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem.

gettyimages 109016957 Pistons Play Recording of Aretha Franklin Singing Anthem

AUBURN HILLS, MI – FEBRUARY 11: Recording artist Aretha Franklin looks on while the Detroit Pistons play the Miami Heat at The Palace of Auburn Hills on February 11, 2011 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Miami won the game 106-92.

Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August.

gettyimages 1025600742 Pistons Play Recording of Aretha Franklin Singing Anthem

Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons, speaks at Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.
A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

gettyimages 50964445 Pistons Play Recording of Aretha Franklin Singing Anthem

AUBURN HILLS, MI – JUNE 15: A general view as confetti falls from the rafters after the Detroit Pistons defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 100-87 in game five of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 15, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

