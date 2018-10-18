MICHIGAN — Local authorities will enforce a crackdown on impaired driving starting Oct. 18 and running through Nov. 4, they said. Officers will be specifically on the lookout for drivers who may be impaired and their attention will focus on counties with a high number of fatal crashes involving drugs and alcohol.

“October is an especially deadly time of year for alcohol and drug-related crashes,” said Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning Director Michael L. Prince. “We want people to enjoy fall activities such as tailgating and Halloween parties in a safe, responsible manner.”

Officials said between 2011 and 2016, the month of October saw the third highest number of alcohol-related fatal crashes in Michigan, with 151 total. The month also saw the fourth-highest amount of drug-involved crashes in the state, with 84 fatal crashes.

