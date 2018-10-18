PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study has found that people that are shorter tend to be angrier and more violent than people that are tall.

A study by scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention observed 600 men between the ages of 18 to 50 and learned that men who feel less masculine are three times more likely to have committed violent assaults or criminal acts.

Scientists associate men who consider themselves less masculine with a syndrome known as “male discrepancy stress,” which was correlated with the tendency to be more aggressive.

In the past, researchers at Oxford University found that “Short Man Syndrome” was an actual phenomenon that people often call the “Napoleon Complex.”

Shorter people have stronger feelings of vulnerability and higher levels of paranoia, according to experts.