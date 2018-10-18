It’s that magical time of year again when kids unglue themselves from their tablets and smartphones for just a couple precious hours to join their parents in a jaunt to the local pumpkin patch. Few things excite our youth more than picking out gargantuan gourds, and for parents, it’s the perfect excuse to throw on that new fall sweater, round up the squad and have a stranger snap the perfect Christmas card photo for grandma and grandpa.

Haunted houses get all the attention, but pumpkin patches are the soul of the season. And if you’re looking for the cream of the crop, consider heading over to Blake Farms in Armada, ranked best pumpkin patch in Michigan by the folks at the women’s magazine Good Housekeeping. The patch is open until Oct. 28.

Here’s what the magazine had to say about the pumpkin peddlers:

Blake Farms’ funland transforms into a fall festival each season, and includes a sports zone, tricycle race track, and a storybook barn. So whether your kid is an adrenaline chaser or a bookworm, they’ll easily find their place here. Admission is $8.95 per person (ages 3 and up), and the price goes up to $10.95 on the weekend.

If you’re hoping to find locally grown pumpkins, consider this — while technically grown throughout the country, there’s a 50-50 chance your pumpkin was grown in one of just six states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There’s a good chance that state was Illinois, the nation’s largest producer, which harvests up to five times as many pumpkin acres as any other top state at more than 600 million pounds.

