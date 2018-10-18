October is special. Leaves show off before they drop, taking on brilliant red, orange and yellow hues. Pumpkins become relevant again. Young kids become their favorite superheroes and villains for Halloween. But it’s also that rare time of year when apples are ripe for the picking, and when people decide they’d rather pick their own than buy them from the grocery store.

If you’re one of those people, consider heading to Blake’s Orchard in Armada, less than an hour drive from Detroit. The orchard was recently named the best in Michigan by Reader’s Digest. Here’s what the the family magazine had to say:

To the delight of everyone in the state of Michigan, Blake’s Orchard is now open year-round. This haven of fall festivities includes pick-your-own apples as early as mid-July, the famous Funland for kids (a straw bale maze, tricycle track, haunted village, and more), and hard cider on tap at the Tasting Room. You definitely won’t be bored at what was one of Michigan’s first U-pick farms.

If that doesn’t satisfy your taste buds — or, let’s be honest, the drive is too cumbersome — you might head to one of the orchards recommended by OrangePippin.com, a resource website founded by apple enthusiasts and dedicated to the fruit.

