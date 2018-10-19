  • CBS 62 Live Video

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With voters heading to the polls on Nov. 6 the MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable zeroed in on several high profile races including Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and U.S. Senate.

Former Michigan Gov. James Blanchard, dubbed “Boy Governor” when he took over in the 1980s, compared running for office today to back then.

He was joined on the panel by Steve Tobocman, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, and Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as they dived into next month’s election.
They also focused on the race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Republican Challenger John James. Cain moderated a Detroit Economic Club debate between Stabenow and James earlier this week before a sold out crowd in downtown Detroit.

The panel also shared insights into Proposal 1 which is asking voters to legalize recreational marijuana.

Then Cain was joined on the show by Jocelyn Benson, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State. She is facing Republican candidate Mary Treder Lang, who appeared on “Michigan Matters” recently.
Benson, who ran unsuccessfully for SOS in 2010, talked about how she would change the Secretary of State office if successful in her quest.
Benson, who was CEO of the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, also shared thoughts about NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem.

