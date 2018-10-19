MICHIGAN — The Mega Millions jackpot jumped by $70 million, and now stands at a record $970 million for Friday’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $548 million.

The Michigan Lottery said more than 225,000 lottery tickets were purchased before 11 a.m. Thursday and 950,000 tickets were purchased on Wednesday, WDIV reported. The total tickets for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing passed the 1 million mark before 11 a.m.

The $970 million jackpot is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The biggest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2018 was a $543 million jackpot. One ticket purchased in California matched the five white balls and Mega ball to win on July 24.

The last Michigan player to win a Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

Click here to continue.