Singer Rihanna reportedly turned down the Super Bowl halftime show to support former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Rihanna was the front-runner, but she decided to pass due to the ongoing situation regarding players kneeling during the national anthem, which Kaepernick started in 2016.

Rihanna reportedly does not agree with the NFL’s policy.

The Super Bowl routinely is one of the most-watched television programs in the United States every year. Plus, the NFL has turned the halftime show into a must-watch event for many.

Pink also turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show.

Maroon 5 will perform at halftime.

The game will be played on Feb. 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

