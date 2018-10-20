Filed Under:high school, Michigan

PREP FOOTBALL

Adrian Lenawee Christian def. Detroit Universal, forfeit

Algonac 39, Southfield Bradford Academy 6

Allegan 28, South Haven 14

Allen Park 40, Taylor Truman 20

Allendale 24, Sparta 0

Alma 55, Big Rapids 12

Almont 47, Dansville 7

Alpena 28, Chelsea 14

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 48, Pontiac 6

Ann Arbor Pioneer 11, Ypsilanti 8

Armada 6, Marlette 0

Athens 46, Potterville 8

Auburn Hills Avondale 44, North Farmington 3

Battle Creek Central 48, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 18

Battle Creek Harper Creek 11, Battle Creek Lakeview 8, OT

Bay City All Saints def. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, forfeit

Bay City Central 37, Bay City Western 16

Beaverton 55, St. Charles 0

Belding 57, Grandville Calvin Christian 27

Bellevue 40, Tekonsha 8

Benzie Central 42, Frankfort 6

Birmingham Groves 26, Birmingham Seaholm 9

Bloomfield Hills 21, Rochester 15

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood def. Detroit Delta Prep, forfeit

Breckenridge 45, St. Louis 0

Bridgeport 20, Chesaning 19

Bronson 14, Jackson East Jackson 12

Brooklyn Columbia Central 35, Hudson 16

Brownstown Woodhaven 41, Southgate Anderson 0

Burr Oak 51, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 0

Byron 31, Flint Beecher 27

Byron Center 56, Holland 6

Calumet 49, L’Anse 7

Carleton Airport 61, Tecumseh 28

Carson City-Crystal 38, Tawas 28

Cassopolis 21, Centreville 0

Cedar Springs 40, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 0

Center Line 19, Marysville 13

Central Lake 40, Pellston 20

Clare 31, Shepherd 0

Clawson 26, St. Clair Shores South Lake 20

Climax-Scotts 36, Lincoln-Alcona 0

Clinton 43, Adrian Madison 21

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 49, Utica 0

Clinton Township Clintondale 44, Detroit Voyageur 0

Coloma 52, Watervliet 36

Concord 37, Hanover-Horton 16

Crete-Monee, Ill. 25, Benton Harbor 21

Croswell-Lexington 47, Goodrich 13

DeWitt 63, Lansing Waverly 27

Dearborn 18, Hartland 17

Dearborn Fordson 49, Canton 41

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 30, Detroit University Prep 26

Decatur 44, South County 6

Deckerville 20, Peck 8

Delton Kellogg 28, Constantine 21

Detroit Community 28, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 22

Durand 59, Burton Bendle 6

East Grand Rapids 30, Wyoming 7

East Kentwood 28, Rockford 17

East Lansing 20, Okemos 17

Edwardsburg 56, Sturgis 0

Elk Rapids 43, Cheboygan 28

Engadine 52, Crystal Falls Forest Park 42

Escanaba 39, Kingsford 27

Essexville Garber 12, Bay City John Glenn 3

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 47, Grosse Pointe North 13

Farmington Hills Harrison 48, Farmington 7

Fenton 25, Waterford Mott 21

Ferndale 30, Redford Thurston 0

Flat Rock 38, Ann Arbor Huron 22

Flint Hamady 43, Flint Southwestern 6

Flint Powers 31, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 7

Flushing 34, Flint Kearsley 7

Fowlerville 29, Corunna 12

Fraser 24, Harrison Township L’Anse Creuse 12

Freeland 15, Frankenmuth 8

Fulton-Middleton 53, Vestaburg 0

Galesburg-Augusta 12, Gobles 8

Gaylord 41, Sault Ste Marie 0

Gibraltar Carlson 45, Lincoln Park 6

Grand Haven 54, Grand Rapids Union 0

Grand Ledge 33, Holt 22

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Comstock Park 7

Grand Rapids Christian 44, Wayland Union 20

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 55, Greenville 0

Grand Rapids Northview 40, Lowell 23

Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 0

Grand Rapids West Catholic 43, Coopersville 10

Grandville 35, Caledonia 14

Grosse Ile 29, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 13

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 23, Memphis 18

Gwinn 20, Munising 16

Hale 48, Bear Lake 6

Harbor Beach 20, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 0

Harbor Springs 38, Charlevoix 20

Harper Woods 38, Ecorse 6

Harrison 55, Evart 26

Hart 36, White Cloud 0

Hartford 50, Bloomingdale 38

Haslett 48, Marshall 7

Hastings 32, Charlotte 16

Hazel Park 46, Detroit University Science 20

Hemlock 34, Midland Bullock Creek 7

Hesperia 28, Shelby 0

Hillman 71, Charlton Heston 0

Hillsdale 30, Dundee 13

Holland Christian 24, Spring Lake 17

Holly 16, Clio 14

Hopkins 20, Wyoming Kelloggsville 6

Houghton 18, Hancock 7

Howard City Tri-County 48, Holton 16

Hudsonville 23, Holland West Ottawa 16

Ida 37, Blissfield 14

Imlay City 42, Capac 20

Iron Mountain 42, Gogebic 14

Iron Mountain 42, Ironwood 14

Iron Mountain 42, Wakefield 14

Iron Mountain North Dickinson 30, Carney-Nadeau 20

Ithaca 42, Carrollton 0

Jackson 36, Lake Fenton 14

Jackson Northwest 40, Leslie 34

Jenison 35, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 19

Johannesburg-Lewiston 67, Indian River-Inland Lakes 14

Jonesville 32, Vandercook Lake 8

Kalamazoo Central 39, Richland Gull Lake 7

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central 21, Schoolcraft 20

Kent City 26, Grant 6

Kinde-North Huron def. Dryden, forfeit

Kingsley 28, Boyne City 6

Kingston 43, Mayville 20

Laingsburg 41, Burton Atherton 6

Lake City 47, Sanford-Meridian 20

Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 48, Camden-Frontier 14

Lake Odessa Lakewood 28, Ionia 7

Lake Orion 31, Monroe 24

Lakeview 38, Stanton Central Montcalm 8

Lansing Catholic 49, Lansing Eastern 21

Lansing Sexton 14, Lansing Everett 6

Lapeer 28, Davison 6

Lawrence 56, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 6

Linden 42, Owosso 19

Livonia Churchill 42, Plymouth 21

Livonia Franklin 52, Howell 21

Ludington 28, Mason County Central 21

Lutheran Westland 20, Dearborn Heights Star International 6

Macomb Dakota 55, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 50, Livonia Clarenceville 6

Madison Heights Madison 60, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Mancelona 16, Kalkaska 6

Manchester 30, Homer 6

Manistee 28, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 14

Maple City Glen Lake 27, Grayling 19

Marine City 34, Warren Lincoln 0

Marine City Cardinal Mooney def. Detroit Cesar Chavez, forfeit

Marion 16, Fife Lake Forest Area 14

Martin 48, Lawton 6

Mason 22, Eaton Rapids 7

McBain 33, Fremont 22

Mendon 34, Marcellus 0

Menominee 32, Marquette 14

Merrill 22, Fowler 20

Merritt Academy 68, Akron-Fairgrove 14

Michigan Center 25, Springport 16

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 30, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

Midland 14, Midland Dow 8

Milan 54, Ypsilanti Lincoln 28

Milford 31, Waterford Kettering 28

Millington 34, Warren Michigan Collegiate 26

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 30, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 10

Montrose 19, Pittsford 8

Morley-Stanwood 35, Beal City 0

Morrice 32, Webberville 0

Mount Morris 62, Burton Bentley 6

Mount Pleasant 28, Saginaw Heritage 14

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 56, Genesee 22

Muskegon 62, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 12

Muskegon Mona Shores 57, Fruitport 38

Muskegon Oakridge 46, Berrien Springs 12

New Boston Huron 25, Garden City 14

Newaygo 14, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Newberry 40, East Jordan 0

Niles Brandywine 62, Buchanan 12

North Branch 39, Caro 30

North Muskegon 47, Muskegon Orchard View 22

Novi 24, Livonia Stevenson 14

Oak Park 21, Clarkston 14

Olivet 48, Battle Creek Pennfield 8

Onekama def. Baldwin, forfeit

Onsted 35, Erie-Mason 6

Ortonville Brandon 34, Swartz Creek 27

Oscoda 49, Farwell 0

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 68, Britton-Deerfield 13

Owendale-Gagetown 30, Caseville 24

Oxford 35, Troy Athens 0

Parma Western 41, Adrian 8

Paw Paw 3, Dowagiac Union 0

Perry 46, Bath 20

Petersburg Summerfield 28, Morenci 18

Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Williamston 27, OT

Pickford 48, Cedarville 8

Pinckney 35, Ann Arbor Skyline 28

Pinconning 35, Whittemore-Prescott 27

Plainwell 36, Otsego 18

Port Huron 36, Warren Woods Tower 19

Port Huron Northern 42, Warren Fitzgerald 16

Portage Central 35, Niles 14

Portage Northern 16, St. Joseph 7

Portland 27, Montague 20

Portland St. Patrick 39, Ashley 18

Posen 32, Manistee Catholic Central 26

Powers North Central 52, Stephenson 12

Quincy 15, Napoleon 7

Rapid River 80, Brimley 55

Ravenna 67, Muskegon Heights 0

Reed City 46, Leroy Pine River 0

Remus Chippewa Hills 44, Hamtramck 28

Richmond 25, Ovid-Elsie 14

River Rouge 45, Southfield A&T 0

Riverview 47, Redford Union 7

Rochester Adams 17, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 3

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 62, Mount Clemens 34

Rogers City 14, Manton 0

Romeo 41, Grosse Pointe South 16

Roscommon def. Mio-Au Sable, forfeit

Roseville 76, Eastpointe East Detroit 32

Royal Oak 39, Monroe Jefferson 8

Royal Oak Shrine 42, Detroit Old Redford 6

Rudyard 14, Eben Junction Superior Central 6

Saginaw 14, Saginaw Arthur Hill 6

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 30, Reese 19

Saginaw Nouvel 26, Birch Run 13

Saginaw Swan Valley 41, St. Johns 20

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33, Coleman 0

Salem 58, Wayne Memorial 20

Saline 31, Grand Blanc 7

Sand Creek 42, Whitmore Lake 0

Sandusky 30, Bad Axe 20

Saranac 50, Blanchard Montabella 0

Saugatuck 56, Fennville 20

South Lyon 20, South Lyon East 15

Southfield Christian 19, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 14

St. Clair 55, New Haven 0

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 15, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 6

St. Ignace LaSalle 44, Gaylord St. Mary 0

Standish-Sterling 20, Gladwin 8

Stevensville Lakeshore 18, Mattawan 13

Stockbridge 54, Parchment 42

Summit Academy North 12, Romulus 0

Suttons Bay 42, Mesick 6

Temperance Bedford 40, Coldwater 22

Three Oaks River Valley 46, Eau Claire 6

Three Rivers 37, Vicksburg 7

Traverse City Central 41, Cadillac 7

Traverse City St. Francis 35, New Lothrop 14

Traverse City West 21, Petoskey 6

Trenton 48, Dearborn Edsel Ford 7

Troy 20, Berkley 12

Ubly 20, Cass City 6

Union City 34, Addison 28

Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Brown City 28

Utica Eisenhower 42, Utica Ford 19

Vassar 41, Otisville Lakeville 19

Vermontville Maple Valley 42, Comstock 18

Waldron 30, Litchfield 14

Walled Lake Western 48, Walled Lake Central 16

Warren Cousino 46, Sterling Heights 21

Warren Mott 22, Sterling Heights Stevenson 14

West Bloomfield 13, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 10

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42, Houghton Lake 22

West Iron County 28, Norway 14

Westland John Glenn 41, Northville 16

White Lake Lakeland 57, Walled Lake Northern 14

White Pigeon 68, Bangor 6

Whitehall 23, Dexter 13

Wyandotte Roosevelt 28, Melvindale 14

Wyoming Godwin Heights 33, Wyoming Lee 6

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 22, Colon 14

Yale 56, Macomb Lutheran North 35

Zeeland East 36, Hudsonville Unity Christian 13

Zeeland West 58, Hamilton 25

Detroit Public School League=

A Championship

Detroit Cass Tech 42, Detroit King 8

B Championship

Detroit Denby 20, Detroit Cody 16

KLAA Championship=

Belleville 32, Brighton 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manistique vs. Lake Linden-Hubbell, ccd.

