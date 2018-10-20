Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

JD-KD-QS-4C-4D

Midday Daily 3

9-0-7

Midday Daily 4

5-3-0-9

Daily 3

0-0-4

Daily 4

2-1-6-8

Fantasy 5

04-06-19-34-37

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-04-05-06-10-14-16-22-24-27-28-30-32-36-38-47-48-58-69-70-73-76

Mega Millions

15-23-53-65-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Billion

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $430 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

