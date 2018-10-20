Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Poker Lotto
JD-KD-QS-4C-4D
Midday Daily 3
9-0-7
Midday Daily 4
5-3-0-9
Daily 3
0-0-4
Daily 4
2-1-6-8
Fantasy 5
04-06-19-34-37
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-04-05-06-10-14-16-22-24-27-28-30-32-36-38-47-48-58-69-70-73-76
Mega Millions
15-23-53-65-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Billion
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $430 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.