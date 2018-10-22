DETROIT (AP) — Six basketball courts in Detroit parks have been refurbished as part of a six-year, $2.5 million investment to upgrade 60 courts in the city.

The project is a component of a community benefits plan created with the city as part of the Detroit Pistons’ 2017 move downtown to Little Caesars Arena. Pistons owner Tom Gores took part in Friday’s announcement about the completion of the project’s first phase.

Work included smoothing out and painting court surfaces, and repairing rims and stanchions. Another 20 courts will be refurbished by early next year.

The Pistons played home games in downtown Detroit from 1961-78 at Cobo Arena before moving to the Pontiac Silverdome. In 1988, the team relocated to the Palace of Auburn Hills, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

