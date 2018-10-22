Ryan Mayer

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night 45-10 in front of their home fans at Arrowhead Stadium. As has been the case all season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way with 358 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

The performance on the field had Mahomes feeling the good vibes on the sidelines, so he joined in with the crowd singing when Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” was played over the stadium speakers.

🎵 Good times never seemed so goooood 🎵 pic.twitter.com/9LCh6NuLD6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2018

Apparently Mahomes saw himself on the stadium’s big screen and made sure that the fans saw him joining along in the song.

The 6-1 Chiefs and their singing, fireball slinging quarterback take on the division-rival Broncos this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.