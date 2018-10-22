(CBS Detroit) Halloween is next week, but who says you have to wait until then to get into the spirit? Here’s a list of events across Metro Detroit leading up to the big day.

Berkley BooFest

When: Monday, October 30, 2017 at 5 PM – 8 PM

Where: Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina, Berkley

The Berkley Junior Women’s Club and Berkley Parks and Recreation Department are pleased to present: The Berkley BooFest. Activities include: Slime Bar – Rock Painting – Candy Bar – Games – Photo Ops – Prizes & More. Click here for more information.

Birmingham Farmers Market End Of Season Celebration

When: Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 9a-2p

Where: Farmer’s Market Lot, 666 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

Everyone is invited to join in as Birmingham Farmers Market wraps up the season. Enjoy Trick-Or-Treating (wear your costumes), hayrides, live music, and more. Click here for more information.

Spooky Halloween Magic Show

When: Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 3p-3:45p

Where: Baldwin Public Library, 300 West Merrill Street, Birmingham

Join Gordon Russ the Magician for his special Spooky Magic Halloween Show. (The Pumpkin Patch parade will be held at afterwards!) All ages. Registration required for magic show – Call 248 647-1700. Click here for more information.

Clawson Trick Or Treat Trail

When: Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 6p-7:30p

Where: Clawson City Park

Bring a flashlight and a bag for all the candy you’ll collect from local businesses and organizations along the trail. Stay and enjoy cider and donuts courtesy of the Parks and Recreation Department. Click here for more information.

HarvestFest Detroit

When: Saturday, October 27, 2018 from noon-4p

Where: Dequindre Cut between Wilkins St and Gratiot in Detroit

This is a FREE event! Parking is available in the Eastern Market area, including in the lots at Wilkins and Orleans or designated street parking. HarvestFest Detroit will feature airbrush tattoos, inflatables, movies, trick or treating, pumpkin patch, princesses, superheroes, live music, hayrides, and more! Click here for more information.

Downtown Farmington Halloween Fun Day

When: Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 9a-4p

Where: Downtown Farmington, Riley Park

Enjoy Haunted Farmer’s Market family activities, FREE movie & prizes at Civic Theatre, Downtown Farmington trick or treating from 2p-4p. Click here for more information.

Downtown Trick Or Treating In Ferndale

When: Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 4p-6p

Where: Downtown Ferndale

Downtown Ferndale Trick or Treat Night, for Costumed Kids and Their Parents at local restaurants and businesses. Click here for more information.

Spooky Skate

When: Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 3p-4:50p

Where: Novi Ice Arena, 42400 Nick Lidstrom Drive

$5 admssion. Raffle for additional prizes. Spooky Halloween music during the skate. Skate rental available. Click here for more information.

Franklin Spooktacular Open House

When: Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 1:00pm-3:30pm

Where: Franklin Athletic Club, 29350 Northwestern Highway Southfield

Bring the family out for a day of Halloween fun! Bounce houses, crafts, Detroit Pistons Entertainment Crew, Haunted Walk, Games, Zombie Hospital, Animal show, Candy, craft, and so much more. All Ages. Click here for more information.

Click here for a full list of events.