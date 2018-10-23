If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn’t score tickets, all is not lost. There are plenty of top-notch sports bars in Detroit to catch the World Series, all of which have more to offer than your typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball’s biggest series.

1. Firebird Tavern

PHOTO: FIREBIRD TAVERN/ YELP

Topping the list is Firebird Tavern. Located downtown at 419 Monroe St., it is the highest-rated sports bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp.

In a building constructed in the early 1880s within the Greektown district, Firebird Tavern has a long history with the city of Detroit. The bar currently features several HD flat-screen TVs and has Wi-Fi access. It serves a wide selection of cocktails, beers, appetizers, entrees, soups and salads that range from fried gyros to braised short ribs.

Yelper James O. wrote, “They have great servers; they’re very nice and friendly. And there’s great food. The wings were phenomenal and it was an excellent beer selection. It was a very cool atmosphere.”

2. Detroiter Bar

PHOTO: MARLENE J./ YELP

Downtown’s Detroiter Bar, located at 655 Beaubien St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar four stars out of 84 reviews.

Detroiter features bar favorites like breaded chicken wing dings, jalapeño poppers, potato skins and The 313 burger, served with lettuce, tomato and pickles. The bar also offers a free shuttle to and from local games.

On Aug. 23, Yelper Jason R. wrote, “They have terrific burgers. I’ve been there when it has been busy and when it has been quiet, and there’s no sacrifice in quality of food or service at either time.”

3. Cutter’s Bar & Grill

PHOTO: CUTTER’S BAR & GRILL/ YELP

Cutter’s Bar & Grill, a sports bar and traditional American spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 74 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2638 Orleans St. to see for yourself.

Cutter’s Bar & Grill has a varied list of menu options, including chicken wings, burgers and sandwiches like the Cutter’s Chicken Wrap with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Yelper Vicky P. rated the bar five stars and wrote, “I’d move to Detroit so I could hang out here. This place puts burger joints in LA to shame. I went for lunch. I had an amazingly juicy cheeseburger! I got the 8 ounce and it was more than I could eat. I probably could’ve gone down a size. The onion rings were perfectly cooked. The waitresses were really nice and welcoming.”

4. Mike’s Pizza Bar

PHOTO: CONNIE L./ YELP

Over in Midtown, check out Mike’s Pizza Bar, which has earned four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, which offers pizza, salads and more, at 2515 Woodward Ave.

Named for late Red Wings owner Mike Ilitch, the entrepreneur who founded the Little Caesars franchise, the bar and eatery offers artisanal and deep-dish pizzas, salads, grinders and more. The bar has over 20 HD TVs to watch the game.

Try the Hawaiian pizza, which has ham, pineapple, red onions and a mozzarella cheese blend. Or sink your teeth into the Mike’s Pie with pepperoni, mushrooms and a mozzarella cheese blend.

Yelper Ernie M. said, “What a great place to have dinner before the game at Little Caesar’s Arena! The pizza is of course excellent. But you can have a lot more than just pizza. They have salads, meatball appetizer, wraps and more. They also have a full bar with a decent selection of wine and beer.”

