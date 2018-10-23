  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Andreas Athanasiou, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Jimmy Howard

DETROIT (AP) 

The Carolina Hurricanes dominated Detroit through most of the game, but needed a timely block by defenseman Justin Faulk to beat the Red Wings and snap a three-game losing streak.

gettyimages 1052774002 Ferland, Martinook, Faulk Send Hurricanes Past Red Wings 3 1

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 22: Valentin Zykov #73 of the Carolina Hurricanes watches the puck get past Jimmy Howard #35 of the Detroit Red Wings on a shot from Justin Faulk during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on October 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Faulk, who also scored a goal, made a crucial short-handed block on a shot by Detroit’s Andreas Athanasiou with less than five minutes left and Carolina leading 2-1. Goaltender Petr Mrazek was down and out after making a big save on Frans Nielsen when Athanasiou appeared to have an empty net and a chance to tie the game.

But Faulk blocked the shot in the crease.

“We put ourselves in a tough spot. I got beat and Petr made a huge save on the back door on Nielsen,” Faulk said. “Then full scramble mode, everyone is diving around.”

gettyimages 1052781324 Ferland, Martinook, Faulk Send Hurricanes Past Red Wings 3 1

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 22: Jordan Martinook #48 of the Carolina Hurricanes scores a third period empty net goal while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on October 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Carolina won the game 3-1. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal Carolina’s 3-1 victory.

Michael Ferland scored in his fourth straight game and Sebastian Aho assisted on Ferland’s second-period goal.  The assist stretched his season-opening points streak to nine games (four goals and 10 assists), surpassing the franchise record of eight by Victor Rask (2016-17).

“There was no doubt who was the better team. I’ve liked our game. I’ve liked it all year,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

gettyimages 1052776040 Ferland, Martinook, Faulk Send Hurricanes Past Red Wings 3 1

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 22: Dennis Cholowski #21 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to get a shot off against Petr Mrazek #34 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on October 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mrazek, who was drafted by Detroit in 2010 and played a number of seasons with the Red Wings, made 20 saves.

“It always feel great when you win,” Mrazek said. “It doesn’t matter which team or where you are, especially after the three losses we had. I’m really happy today.”

Athanasiou scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots in the loss. The Red Wings were outshot 36-12 in the first two periods.

“That’s 100 percent inexcusable, to not be ready to work, to not be ready to compete at the start of the game through the second period,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said.

gettyimages 1052781172 Ferland, Martinook, Faulk Send Hurricanes Past Red Wings 3 1

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 22: Andreas Athanasiou #72 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena on October 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Carolina won the game 3-1. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Athanasiou made it 2-1 with 7:58 left when he tapped in a pass from Thomas Vanek. It was Athanasious’s third goal.

Faulk’s power-play goal gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first period. He got his first goal of the season on a slap shot from the high slot area, about 15 feet inside the blue line.

Ferland made it 2-0 at 8:05 into the second period with a power-play goal. He beat Howard from the inside edge of the left circle. It was Ferland’s sixth goal.

The Hurricanes outshot the Red Wings 21-6 in the first period.

NOTE: Carolina wore their third jerseys, which are black with red numbers and letters with white trim and the team’s logo in red, white and black. … Detroit did not get its first shot until 13:30 into the game, when rookie defensemen Dennis Cholowski managed a shot from the high slot. The Hurricanes had 14 shots by then.

UP NEXT

Carolina: Hosts San Jose on Friday.

Detroit: Hosts Winnipeg on Friday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s