DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will be among the dignitaries on hand to help introduce area high school students to the skilled trades.

They plan to speak Tuesday at the third Sachse Construction Academy at Detroit’s Eastern Market. The event includes hands-on opportunities through 40 training and demonstration modules from about 35 companies across Michigan.

Organizers say the roughly 500 students expected to attend can sign up for more information about embarking on a skilled-trades career. They aim to fill a workforce shortage in the area and elsewhere.

Sachse Construction and Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan are working with Wolverine Worldwide, Shurtape Technologies and Carhartt on the event.

