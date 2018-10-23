A highly anticipated New American restaurant with an attached butcher shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 8044 Kercheval Ave., 1B in West Village, the fresh arrival is called Marrow.

Owner Ping Ho and chefs Sarah Welch (of Republic) and Greg Reyner (of Cafe Muse) are serving diners less familiar cuts of meat from locally-raised animals, prepared by head butcher Nicholas Ponte, per Eater Detroit.

Those dishes include small plates of skewered offal yakitori, corned pork tongue with carrot mochi and puffed rice gremolata, and fore-quarter beef with scallion pancake and pickled red onion.

With a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp, the new joint is still finding its feet, but it’s early days yet.

Yelper Somaira H. was impressed by both food and service, writing, “The standouts for me were definitely the yakitori (I could’ve had 10 more sticks… seriously) and the tartare was delish as well. We finished everything up to the last crumb!”

But Steve T. called it, “Disappointing. … The marrow toast was hard yet very greasy and had little marrow on it. The dumplings were presented beautifully but had little flavor and were either undercooked or intentionally “doughy” such that they stuck to the roof of your mouth.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Marrow is open from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)

