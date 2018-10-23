BOSTON (AP)
BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The World Series opens in October chill on Tuesday night, with Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw pitching at Fenway Park for the first time and facing a Red Sox team that had the best record in baseball.
BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Kershaw will confront a lineup loaded with the likes of Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez that carried Boston to 108 wins this season.
BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox speaks with the media during media availability ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Chris Sale gets the start for Boston, pitching 10 days after his last outing and nine after he was hospitalized with what the team called a “stomach illness.” What precisely was wrong with Sale is unclear. He joked — possibly — that it was from a piercing gone bad.
BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 22: Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox jogs during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Forecasts call for the temperature to be around 50 degrees for the first pitch a little after 8 p.m., with a drop as the night goes on.
