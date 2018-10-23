Looking to uncover all that Dearborn has to offer? Get to know the neighborhood near Hemlock Park by browsing its most popular local businesses: several Middle Eastern restaurants and a grocery store.

1. Tuhama’s

PHOTO: ZEE Z./ YELP

Topping the list is Middle Eastern and New American spot Tuhama’s, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 10613 W. Warren Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp.

Menu items include sandwiches stuffed with chicken shawarma, fish, shish kebab, chicken liver and many more options. Subs and burgers are also available. The menu is rounded out by sides like hummus and spicy fries.

Take it from Yelper Al P., who reviewed the restaurant on July 31: “This place definitely has the best sandwiches in town. Not too many people outside of Dearborn’s Arab American community know about it, but this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant will leave you satisfied and not break your bank.”

2. Hamido

PHOTO: CHELSEA B./ YELP

Next up is Lebanese spot Hamido, situated at 13251 W. Warren Ave. With four stars out of 265 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Start your meal with appetizers like hummus bi tahini, baba ghanoush, curly fries and onion rings. House entrees include shawarma dishes, shish tawook, shish kebab and shish kafta. Wash down your meal with coffee, tea, juices or pop.

3. Cedarland Restaurant

PHOTO: JEMMIE W./ YELP

Middle Eastern spot Cedarland Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 13007 W. Warren Ave., four stars out of 179 reviews.

Lunch sandwich options include chicken with hummus and tabbouli; ghallaba meat; and shawarma with rice and salad.

Yelp reviewer Dr. H. wrote, “I have been to this restaurant multiple time and I must say I have never been disappointed. The food is fresh and delicious.”

4. Al Chabab Restaurant

PHOTO: AL P./ YELP

Al Chabab Restaurant, a Middle Eastern spot that offers salads, burgers and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 57 Yelp reviews.

Menu offerings include shish tawook pita sandwiches, deluxe mushroom burgers, chicken quesadilla subs, the falafel deluxe and more. Head over to 12930 W. Warren Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Hashems Nuts & Coffee Gallery

PHOTO: ABE A./ YELP

Then there’s Hashems Nuts & Coffee Gallery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp. The grocery store carries Turkish coffees, roasted nuts, herbs and spices, Lebanese candies and snacks, desserts like baklava, dried fruit, home goods, pasta and more. Produce, kitchenware and pickled foods are also available. You can find the store at 13041 W. Warren Ave.

Yelper Mohamed S. wrote, “Excellent store with amazing selections of hard-to-find and quality goods. Has the best coffee and nuts.”

