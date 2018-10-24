  • CBS 62 Live Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) 

gettyimages 913455186 Giants Housecleaning: Snacks Traded To Lions For 5th Rounder

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

gettyimages 1052707130 Giants Housecleaning: Snacks Traded To Lions For 5th Rounder

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The person says the Giants will receive a fifth-round pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.

gettyimages 1052784864 Giants Housecleaning: Snacks Traded To Lions For 5th Rounder

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.

gettyimages 849557804 Giants Housecleaning: Snacks Traded To Lions For 5th Rounder

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 18: Ereck Flowers (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

