EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the New York Giants are trading star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions.

The person says the Giants will receive a fifth-round pick in 2019 for the stalwart in the middle of the defensive line. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.

The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the last 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.

Last week, it waived offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.