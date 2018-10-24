Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JD-QD-8D-8H-9S

Midday Daily 3

9-3-9

Midday Daily 4

5-7-0-6

Daily 3

5-1-7

Daily 4

1-4-0-8

Fantasy 5

02-31-32-36-39

Estimated jackpot: $154,000

Keno

03-11-19-23-27-29-32-36-43-47-50-51-52-54-58-62-63-67-70-73-78-80

Mega Millions

05-28-62-65-70, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 3

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

