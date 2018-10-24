DEARBORN – Hey Michigan lottery players: Check your Mega Millions tickets. A pair of tickets sold in Michigan for the Tuesday drawing are worth $1 million, lottery officials announced this morning.

The winning numbers were: 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70. The gold Mega ball was 5 and the Megaplier was 3.

The winning $1 million tickets were sold at Ric’s Food Center in Mount Pleasant and Bricks in Grandville, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press. Some 13 other Michigan lottery players won $10,000 prizes, the newspaper reported.

Click here to continue.