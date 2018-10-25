  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – The city of Detroit’s municipal website has been redesigned to improve navigation and access for Detroit residents and visitors.

The city says the site now is fully optimized for use from mobile devices and that more departments are represented online.

It features a multilingual design and has been professionally translated into Spanish, Arabic and Bengali.

The website also is fully accessible for the visually impaired.

Residents can get information about their homes, neighborhood, City Council representatives, and bulk and yard waste collections. Links on the website’s front page connect to job training, college tuition, home repair assistance and other programs.

Detroit Chief Information Officer Beth Niblock says the goal of the redesign is “to help people get the information they need at their convenience.”

