The New York Giants have traded star defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a draft pick.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the deal Wednesday after practice without revealing details. The teams are expected to confirm it Thursday after Harrison passes a physical.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Harrison, who was a 2016 All-Pro selection.

The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the past 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.

It also waived tackle Ereck Flowers, the 2015 first-round pick, on Oct. 9.

“We are always concerned about improving the roster,” Shurmur said. “My concern is obviously getting the team ready to play this week. We all know there are short term and long-term things that go on.”

Shurmur believes he has players to replace the two traded starters and he expects them to be ready.

Some believe the moves indicate the Giants are starting to focus on next season.

“The giving up on the season narrative is really disrespectful to the guys in the locker room,” Shurmur said. “This is the ultimate team game we need to play better as a team.”

Detroit coach Matt Patricia confirmed that the Lions and Giants had spoken, but he had no comment on the deal.

ESPN was the first to report the trade, which comes less than a week before the league’s trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning said his only focus was getting a win against Washington on Sunday.

“It’s our job as players to worry about this season and do our job and go prepare each week and go play the games and win football games,” Manning said. “That’s all we can do. We are not worried about next year or next week. We are worried about today and getting ready for Washington.”

Harrison joined the Giants as a free agent in 2016, signing a five-year, $46 million contract. He helped them make the playoffs in 2016. The seven-year veteran never missed a game in his 2½ years, starting 39 times. He had 31 tackles and a forced fumble this season.

The Lions (3-3) have one of the NFL’s worst run defenses. The line has been without end Ziggy Ansah most of the season. Former Giant Romeo Okwara has been in the rotation at end for Detroit.

Detroit hosts Seattle (3-3) on Sunday and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Harrison is a great addition for the Lions.

“Tell him to take his time getting there,” Carroll said.

Second-year pro Dalvin Tomlinson and rookie B.J. Hill will handle the Giants’ tackle spots, backed up by veterans Josh Mauro and John Jenkins. Rookie RJ McIntosh has started practicing after spending the season on the non-football injury list.

“It’s always weird seeing people go,” said Tomlinson, who was mentored by Harrison after he was drafted in the second round last year. “That’s just the nature of the business. I know he (Harrison) is going to ball wherever he goes. I just have to step up my game and make sure the rest of the D-line is ready Sunday.”

