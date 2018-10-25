Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Companies, Marian Ilitch, Mike Ilitch

DETROIT (AP) 

The Ilitch companies, which include the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, is considering the creation of a regional sports network to cover its teams and offer other programming.

Officials with the Detroit-based organization said Thursday they have put no timeline on a potential launch, but called it a natural extension of the business. The idea comes as it considers renewing or extending its deal with FOX Sports Detroit.

The network would serve as the teams’ television, broadcast and distribution hub. The organization notes other regional sports networks fully or partially owned by sports teams include the New York Yankees’ YES Network and the New York Knicks’ and Rangers’ MSG.

The Ilitch organization is family owned. Patriarch Mike Ilitch, who died last year, founded Little Caesars in 1959 with his wife, Marian.

