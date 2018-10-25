  • CBS 62 Live Video

2018, detroit police, shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a man has been shot and wounded by Detroit police who were investigating an alleged assault.

Officers responded Wednesday night on the city’s west side following a report that two people had been assaulted and encountered the man, who allegedly had a weapon.

Police say the wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His name wasn’t immediately released. No officers were injured.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

