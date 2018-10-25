Filed Under:Election 2018, Michigan, pence

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Michigan to campaign for Republican candidates.

Pence, who has been in the state three times since the August primary, will headline a get-out-the-vote rally Monday in Grand Rapids with U.S. Senate candidate John James, gubernatorial nominee Bill Schuette and other candidates.

The event at the DeltaPlex Arena will be hosted by the Kent County Republican Party.

Pence’s visit will come three days after former President Barack Obama campaigns for Sen. Debbie Stabenow, gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats in Detroit.

