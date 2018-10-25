  • CBS 62 Live Video

A number of similar crude explosive devices have been sent since Monday to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, other top political figures and CNN’s New York offices.

Here is a timeline:

Thursday
A suspicious package was sent to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of the Tribeca Film Center. De Niro, the founder of the Tribeca Film Festival, is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

gettyimages 1053278224 Who Got What, When: A Timeline Of When Bombs Were Found

A view of actor Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant on October 25, 2018, in New York City. – On Thursday, a New York police bomb squad removed a similar looking package sent to De Niro at the TriBeCa Productions company he co-founded, sending it for analysis. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Authorities also located a suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden in Delaware, law enforcement officials said. The package — which was similar to others discovered this week — was misaddressed and returned to sender, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

Wednesday
A suspicious package was sent to the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Wednesday morning. It was intended for former US Attorney General Eric Holder but had the wrong address. The package was returned to the Democratic congresswoman because her office was the return label on the package, two law enforcement sources said.

CNN’s New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday after the discovery of a package containing a bomb, said law enforcement officials. They said the package was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, who has appeared on CNN.

s100677686 Who Got What, When: A Timeline Of When Bombs Were Found

Susan Moller took this photo of people waiting outside the Time Warner Center on Wednesday morning at about 10:50 a.m.
She took the photo from a second floor conference room in the Steelcase building.
Moller says she has been told to shelter in place.

A suspicious package intended for US Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, was intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland, sources told CNN.

A package containing a possible explosive device intended for Obama was intercepted by the US Secret Service at a screening facility in Washington.

Tuesday
A package containing a possible explosive device and intended for Clinton, the former secretary of state and first lady, was intercepted. It was discovered during routine mail screening procedures Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

s100674615 Who Got What, When: A Timeline Of When Bombs Were Found

The United States Secret Service intercepted two “suspicious packages” addressed to former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this week, the agency said.

Monday
A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN. Bedford police said they received a call about 3:45 p.m. Monday reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

