According to the National Retail Federation, America is on track to spend a frightful $2.6 billion on Halloween candy in 2018. But have you ever wondered what the most popular Halloween candy is?

After more than a decade of selling seasonal sweets in the U.S., the Candy Store used their Halloween sales data to determine a state-by-state ranking of the top sweets in your local area.

While Snickers, M&M’s and many other classics made the list, other confectionary goodies in the top 3 rankings (i.e. Lemonheads) might surprise you.

Michigan

1st place: Candy Corn
2nd place: Starburst

See the full list of most popular halloween candy in each state here.

