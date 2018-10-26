MIAMI – A veteran Miami-Dade correctional officer and his wife were accused Thursday of smuggling McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with cheese, lemon pepper chicken wings and other “contraband” into a captive customer base who couldn’t otherwise make it out to do their own shopping.

The price for “McPrison” delivery, a whopping $500, according to Miami prosecutors. While that may seem quite expensive, considering the nearest McDonald’s is only 2.6 miles away, it’s actually something of a bargain since Gary West Alford’s alleged customers were inmates at the Metro West Detention Center.

Evidently the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which operates Metro West, considers the golden arches to be off limits for its guests. Metro West is located at 13850 NE 41st Sreet in Doral not far from Miami.

“Smuggling contraband into a jail facility can endanger the life of every correctional officer and inmate while adding to the potential criminal activity of individuals already removed from our streets,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in announcing charges against Alford and his wife Shantica Anastacia Alford, who allegedly accepted six electronic payments amounting to $3,550 in June for food runs.

