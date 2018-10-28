Filed Under:1968 World Series, Bill Freehan, Detroit Tigers, Michigan Hospice

DETROIT (AP)

Bill Freehan, the catcher who spent his career with the Detroit Tigers, has dementia and is under hospice care in northern Michigan.

gettyimages 1029472584 68 Tiger Bill Freehan Is Under Hospice Care, Wife Says.

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 08: Members from the 1968 World Series Championship team gather on stage in honor of their 50th anniversary before a MLB game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park on September 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Detroit Free Press says the 76-year-old Freehan cannot speak or walk. His wife, Pat Freehan, says she decided to talk publicly as part of a $5 million fundraising campaign for Hospice of Michigan. She says, “I just love the people who have helped me.”

gettyimages 169487839 68 Tiger Bill Freehan Is Under Hospice Care, Wife Says.

DETROIT, MI – MAY 25: The Detroit Tigers honored their 1968 World Series-winning team prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park on May 25, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins defeated the Tigers 3-2. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Freehan is best remembered for blocking the plate and tagging Lou Brock in the fifth game of the 1968 World Series. The Tigers won the series in seven games over St. Louis. An iconic photo shows pitcher Mickey Lolich in Freehan’s arms after the last out.

gettyimages 1029472596 68 Tiger Bill Freehan Is Under Hospice Care, Wife Says.

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of pre-game ceremonies honoring the 1968 Detroit Tigers World Series Championship Team before a MLB game St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park on September 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

The Tigers recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the ’68 team. Freehan’s World Series trophy is at home on a mantel.

