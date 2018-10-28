Filed Under:Andi Meeks, hhoIs0v16w-250479-5151, High School Football, Ohio, Rick Meeks, Shawnee High School, Springfield Ohio
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP)
Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it any better.
An Ohio high school football coach tells the kicker — his daughter — to try a 25-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in a tie game. The daughter, nervous and hyperventilating on the sidelines, jogs onto the field and, despite her fears, hammers the football through the uprights, sending the team to the playoffs.
Rick Meeks, head coach at Shawnee High School in central Ohio, told The Springfield News-Sun after Friday night’s 17-14 win he’s unsure whether a coach has ever asked his daughter to make a game-winning field goal. Meeks said his pride for daughter Andi extends well beyond football.
Andi, a soccer player as well, said she was “so scared” when her father called on her to take the field.
