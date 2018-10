WAYNE COUNTY — A lucky Michigan Lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Wayne County for Friday’s drawing is walking around with a ticket worth $1 million.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn – 01-28-61-62-63 – in Friday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Meijer gas station, located at 9701 Belleville Road in Belleville.

The $1 million winner from Friday’s drawing should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Tickets for Mega Millions are valid for one year from the drawing date.

