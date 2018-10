DETROIT (AP) — Jurors will hear closing arguments in the murder trial of a former Michigan state trooper who shot a 15-year-old Detroit boy with his Taser moments before the teen crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner and another trooper were pursuing Damon Grimes on a Detroit street in August 2017. Bessner told jurors last week that he believed the teen had a gun, although he admitted that he didn’t report that suspicion after the crash. Grimes wasn’t armed.

Closing arguments are set for Monday. Bessner is charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He quit the state police job after the incident.

Bessner calls the boy’s death a “terrible tragedy.” He says he “absolutely” believed Grimes was armed. He says he feared he might be ambushed.

