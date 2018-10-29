Color us orange with disappointment. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” has lost its standing as a Halloween children’s classic, according to an analysis of the top searched-for children’s movies during the frightening season. The report, based on Google searches, breaks down the top searches by state. In Michigan, parents and their kids are searching most for “Ghostbusters”

That was actually the most common among the states as the top searched for movie in 11 states. In the movie, scientists played by “Saturday Night Live” alums Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray teamed with the late actor and director Harold Ramis lose their jobs and engage in a high-tech battle with the supernatural.

The second choice among states was the fantasy film “Coco.” In it, young Miguel finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead as he defies his family’s generations-old ban on music and pursues his dream to become an accomplished musician.

Also big are “Scooby-Doo” (six states), along with “Beetlejuice” and “Nightmare Before Christmas” (five states each).

The Halloween movie rankings were put together by Frontier Communications Corp., which provides internet, television and phone services in 29 states. The company did a grave-diggers’ dive into Google search data for children’s Halloween movies rated PG or below and selected the top 18 that are available to buy, rent, stream or watch on television. From there, data analysts ran a search for those 18 in every state and chose those with the highest volume for the ranking.

Click here to continue.