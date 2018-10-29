Filed Under:firefighters, first responders, Houston, Matthew McConaughey

HOUSTON (AP)

Firefighters, police officers and 911 operators in Texas got a surprise lunch from a famous son as Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey showed up with roasted turkey to give thanks on National First Responders Day.
The actor’s appearance and catered lunch Sunday shocked those at a Houston fire department. Later, he did the same for police officers and 911 operators at other facilities.

gettyimages 1054749666 McConaughey Gives Back To First Responders in Texas Visit

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 28: Matthew McConaughey speaks with Fire Station 26 for Wild Turkey gives back 2018 with on October 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

In an interview with The Associated Press, McConaughey said he wanted to do something in his home state, particularly for Houston. The city dealt with the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey last year. He went as part of a promotion for Wild Turkey, for which he serves as a creative director and spokesman.
“This year, I said, ‘Let me get you down here to my home state,’ and what’s a good place to go,” McConaughey said.
“Harvey just hit last August here. So much of Houston was under water. … We’re going around here today, delivering a turkey, a little bourbon and a little gratitude to the men and women who responded first when that disaster hit,” he said, though technically, no alcohol was given to first responders on duty.

gettyimages 10547496561 McConaughey Gives Back To First Responders in Texas Visit

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 28: Matthew McConaughey and Eddie Russell take photos with Fire Station 26 for Wild Turkey gives back 2018 with on October 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

gettyimages 1054749418 McConaughey Gives Back To First Responders in Texas Visit

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 28: Matthew McConaughey (L) takes photos with Houston’s Police Department officer during Wild Turkey gives back 2018 with Matthew McConaughey on October 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

McConaughey also met with Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner. Turner told the AP that McConaughey embodies the Texas and Houston spirit with his generosity, but also “never forgetting his roots.” The actor was born in South Texas and grew up mostly in East Texas. He has a home in Austin.

gettyimages 1054749466 McConaughey Gives Back To First Responders in Texas Visit

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 28: Matthew McConaughey and Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner surprise Houston’s Police Department during Wild Turkey gives back 2018 on October 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

It wasn’t the 48-year-old actor’s only civic duty of the weekend. He told the AP that he voted Saturday in Austin, braving an hour and a half wait in line at an early polling place.
“It’s not one of those lines that you get moved to the front, nor should you get moved to the front. It’s one of those common denominators, ‘Hey we’re all in the same place as Americans,'” McConaughey said.
He said even though the U.S. may appear politically polarized and divided, he thinks it’s a phase and “we’ll come out on the other side. We’ll find our proverbial water line.”
“It’s the push and the pull,” McConaughey said. “There is a divide there to push. I’m preferably aggressively a little more centric. But we’ll see where we come out and getting out to vote is the first step in doing something about it. ”

gettyimages 1054749458 McConaughey Gives Back To First Responders in Texas Visit

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 28: Matthew McConaughey takes photos with Houston’s Police Department officers during Wild Turkey gives back 2018 with Matthew McConaughey on October 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Wild Turkey)

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s