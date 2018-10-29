  • CBS 62 Live Video

MIAMI (AP) The FBI says its bomb squad in Atlanta is responding to “a suspicious package” at the U.S. Postal Service in downtown Atlanta.

Spokesman Kevin Rowson said via email that the agency had been notified by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service of a suspicious package that arrived at 400 Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta, which is the address of a post office.

The FBI did not identify to whom the package was addressed. But earlier in the day, CNN President Jeff Zucker announced that a suspicious package addressed to the cable television network was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.
Zucker said there was no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

CNN President Jeff Zucker says another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta Police have confirmed they responded to a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.

He says all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

An initial hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they linked him to the packages through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

