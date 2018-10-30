MICHIGAN — On Tuesday, Nov. 6, Michiganders will make crucial decisions for the state, including electing the next governor and voting on three proposals, along with a slew of other issues.

We’ve got you covered for the prep work before you head to the polls. From missed debates to helpful links in advance, here’s your resource guide to navigating the 2018 Midterm Election:

Key Races

Governor’s race

Here are the candidates for Michigan governor:

Gretchen Whitmer (Democrat)

Bill Schuette (Republican)

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law)

Bill Gelineau (Libertarian)

Jennifer Kurland (Green)

Todd Schleiger (Constitution)

U.S. Senate race

Here are the candidates for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat:

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Democrat, incumbent)

John James (Republican)

George Huffman (Constitution)

Marcia Squier (Green)

John Wilhelm (Natural Law)

Proposals

No. 1 — Proposal to legalize recreational marijuana

Voters will be asked if they want to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.

The proposal would raise money for schools, roads and communities and is slated to be approved by voters. Here’s a more in-depth look.

No. 2 — Anti-gerrymandering proposal

Voters will be asked if they want to to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority

to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

No. 3 — Automatic voter registration proposal

Voters will be asked if they want to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post-election audits to the Michigan Constitution.

