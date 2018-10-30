You don’t have to be a fan of the Kentucky Derby or baseball to enjoy a trip to Louisville. Positioned on the banks of the Ohio River along the Indiana border, Louisville is the state’s largest city. Founded in 1778, the city is one of the oldest cities west of the Appalachian Mountains. Today, it has annual festivals, museums, performing arts centers, sports happenings and plenty of food and drink offerings to appease residents and visitors alike.

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Detroit and Louisville on travel site Skyscanner.

Here’s a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Louisville to get you excited about your next excursion.

Flights

The cheapest flights between Detroit and Louisville are if you leave on December 15 and return from Kentucky on December 19. Delta currently has roundtrip tickets for $154.

There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of Detroit on November 30 and return from Louisville on December 2, Delta can get you there and back for $178 roundtrip.

Hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are some of Louisville’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Brown Hotel (335 W. Broadway)

If you’re looking to treat yourself, consider The Brown Hotel. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

This hotel is located close to the airport. Attractions in the neighborhood include the Louisville Palace, the Fourth Street Live and the Muhammed Ali Center.

The Seelbach Hilton (500 Fourth Ave.)

A second option is The Seelbach Hilton. The 4.4-star hotel has rooms for $114/night.

Set in the heart of Louisville, this hotel is close to the Fourth Street Live and the Muhammed Ali Center. It’s also near the Riverfront Plaza Belvedere and the Louisville Slugger Museum.

Restaurants

If you’re looking to snag a bite at one of Louisville’s many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner’s listings that will help keep you satiated.

Garage Bar (700 E. Market St.)



One of Louisville’s most popular restaurants is Garage Bar, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 17 reviews on Skyscanner.

“Summertime is the best time to hit up this lovely gem, ” Kelly wrote. “They have great outdoor seating and a classy, yet dive bar ambiance.”

Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse (325 W. Main St.)

Another popular dining destination is Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse, with 4.9 stars from 11 reviews.

The menu features dry aged USDA prime beef, as well as some local favorites. Seafood lovers can expect to see a fresh raw and sushi bar, as well as a variety of seafood entrees.

“It is a pricier option for dining in Louisville, but a romantic spot for a night out,” wrote Kelly.

Proof On Main (702 W. Main St.)

If you’re looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Proof On Main, which is located in the 21C Museum Hotel in downtown Louisville.

“The drinks are creative and tasty but be prepared to drop some big money,” wrote Tyson.

Attractions

To round out your trip, Louisville offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

Kentucky Derby (700 Central Ave.)

The top-rated visitor attraction in Louisville, according to Skyscanner, is the Kentucky Derby. The big race, run at Churchill Downs, is the exciting culmination to a two-week festival that includes parades, concerts and more.

“This world famous horse race that is held annually in Louisville is by far the most popular attraction this city has to offer, ” wrote visitor Kelly.

The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory (800 W. Main St.)



Then, spend some time at The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.

The Louisville Slugger Museum is primarily dedicated to showcasing the history of the Louisville Slugger brand of baseball bats, as well as of baseball in general. You’ll find a combination of interactive exhibits and memorabilia displays.

“This is a great museum to take the whole family to,” Kelly said. ” You can watch how a bat is made from start to finish and learn about the history of baseball.”

