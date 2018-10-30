  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:burning body, detroit, loal, talker

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a burning body has been found in a field in Detroit.

Police on patrol spotted a fire early Tuesday on the city’s west side. Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell tells The Detroit News that when firefighters responded the body was “the only thing burning.”

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the body, including whether it was of a man or woman. They didn’t immediately say how the fire may have started.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s