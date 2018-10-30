Looking for a tasty Thai meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Takoi

PHOTO: THANIN V./ YELP

Topping the list is Takoi. Located at 2520 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, it is the highest rated Thai restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp.

Takoi began as a food truck in 2014 and opened as a restaurant in March 2016. The menu is inspired by food that can be found in the markets of Thailand and Southeast Asia.

With a selection that changes daily and seasonally, there’s something different to try on each visit. Look for items like crispy rice with sour pork, shallots, cilantro and Thai chilies. Or try sea urchin, galangal, tomato, chili, Thai basil, steelhead-trout roe and black rice powder. End the meal with coconut ice cream.

Yelper Lauren M. said, “One of the top restaurants in Michigan for sure … I went to Thailand this past winter and felt this was the most authentic Thai I’ve had in Michigan. We ordered the papaya salad, crispy ribs, Khao Soi and coconut ice cream. Everything was delicious and I already can’t wait to return.”

2. Go Sy Thai

PHOTO: CLOVER G./ YELP

Next up is Midtown’s Go Sy Thai, situated at 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 103. With four stars out of 277 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Pick from a variety of rice, noodle and curry dishes. The menu highlights Thai staples like Kow Pad, with rice, peas, carrots, onions, green onions and egg, and small plates such as satay — bamboo-skewered chicken with cucumber sauce and peanut sauce.

“Go Sy Thai is one of the best Thai restaurants in Detroit. They have many options like fried rice, curry and noodles. I haven’t tried all of the menu but my favorite is pad thai and potato curry,” wrote Yelper Kohei K.

3. Bangkok 96 Street Food

PHOTO: BECKY M./ YELP

Midtown’s Bangkok 96 Street Food, located at 474 Peterboro St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food stand, Asian fusion and Thai spot 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

Positioned inside the Detroit Shipping Co., the eatery serves Southeast Asian-inspired street food.

Try the Thai pizza, made on a tortilla flatbread with Thai hot sauce, cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and a choice of chicken, pork or beef. Other options include pho noodle soup bowl and papaya salad.

Yelper Florina A. said, “This is not your typical Thai fare. My favorites include the toasted chicken pad Thai roll (unlike anything you’ve ever had), the candied beef with sticky rice and the Hmong Tempura chicken feet.”

