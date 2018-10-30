A new spot to score gourmet hot dogs and burgers has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 800 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy, the new addition is called Loaded Links.

The all-natural, all-beef “haute dogs” come loaded with toppings like the Tijuana Dog, which features a deep-fried frank wrapped in bacon and topped with grilled onion, jalapeño and mayo sauce, or the Billionaire Dog, which is a grilled wagyu beef frank with foie gras torchon, port onion marmalade, truffle mayo and green onions.

The restaurant also offers a variety of drinks, hamburgers and side items such as beer-battered onion rings.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, Loaded Links has gotten a good response.

Liz P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct.19, wrote, “I ate here today with a friend for the first time and really liked it. … They have some interesting choices here and all of their hot dogs are made without nitrates/nitrites.”

And Mitch B. wrote, “The Windy City haute dog was easily the best Chicago-style hot dog I have ever had. It was so good! The Windy City had all the things that I love about a Chicago-style hot dog: steamed frank, relish, sliced tomato, onions, dill pickle, sport peppers, mustard and celery salt served on a poppy seed bun.”

Head on over to check it out: Loaded Links is open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.