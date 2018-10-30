  • CBS 62 Live Video

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (AP) — Michigan officials have broken ground for a new veterans home at the site of a former military housing complex in suburban Detroit.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency said despite Monday’s groundbreaking for the Southeast Michigan Veterans Home , construction isn’t expected to begin until the spring at the 103-acre site known as Sebille Manor in Macomb County’s Chesterfield Township. Completion is forecast for the fall of 2021.

The state purchased the site for $820,000 from the U.S. Defense Department .

The agency says that when completed, the facility will be able to serve 128 veterans in a modern, home-like setting providing state-of-the-art care.

The property formerly was used for housing supporting an Army garrison. It’s located near Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

