  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:campaign, Election 2018, Michigan, Mike Pence

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has campaigned for Republican candidates in suburban Detroit ahead of next week’s election.

Pence spoke Monday afternoon at an event in Oakland County for U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Elissa Slotkin, and Lena Epstein, who is running against Democrat Haley Stevens for an open congressional seat.

The two races are competitive and are expected to help determine which party controls the House .

Pence was to speak later Monday in Grand Rapids at a get-out-the-vote rally for U.S. Senate nominee John James and other candidates. James is running against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow .

Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign Thursday in Lansing with Slotkin, Stabenow and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s