  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:3 Point Record, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry

CHICAGO (AP) 

Klay Thompson popped to the wing off a screen from Stephen Curry, caught the pass from Kevin Durant and dribbled to his left before launching the record 3-pointer.

gettyimages 1055309950 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 29: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors puts up a three point shot on his way to a game-high 52 points against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on October 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Warriors defeated the Bulls 149-124. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The ball swished through the net. He raised both arms, pumped his fist and got mobbed.

Thompson broke Curry’s NBA record with 14 3-pointers and finished with 52 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Thompson set the mark when he nailed a 3 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He celebrated with teammates as they headed to the sideline for a timeout, with the Warriors leading 113-69. Curry hit 13 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2016.

“That’s what I do this for is those moments that you share with your teammates,” Thompson said. “That’s why we play basketball. It’s a collective effort. And I don’t know if I would be able to break these records I have gotten in my past like tonight without the system I play in or the team I play with, the guys I play with.”

gettyimages 1055309944 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Thompson hadn’t scored more than 19 this season and made just 5 of 36 3-pointers in the Warriors’ first seven games. But he broke out in a huge way, making 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. And he did it in just 26 minutes before sitting out the fourth quarter.  About the only thing that slowed down Thompson on Monday night was when he suffered a cut above his right eye that needed two stitches in the third quarter. He returned a few minutes later sporting a yellow headband.

The four-time All-Star guard hit 10 3’s and scored 36 as Golden State built a 92-50 halftime lead. It was the second-highest scoring half ever by an NBA team. Phoenix had 107 in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

The Warriors also set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a half with 17 through the first two quarters.

gettyimages 1057676278 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

“This is what it’s been like,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I can’t even tell you how lucky I am and how I feel every night watching these guys, how unselfish they are.”

Curry scored 23. Kevin Durant had 14 points and eight assists. And Chicago product Alfonzo McKinnie added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the two-time defending NBA champions improved to 7-1.

gettyimages 1055293920 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Zach LaVine and Antonio Blakeney led the Bulls with 21 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 18.

Chicago probably would have been overmatched even at full strength. But with Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine all out with injuries, this one got ugly in a hurry because of Thompson.

“He was due for a game like this,” LaVine said. “He saw one go in, and his eyes got as big as the basketball. It’s tough after that, because they’re looking for him. He’s running off of screens, and you can’t touch him anyway. It’s tough.”

Thompson nailed his first three 3-pointers and made six while scoring 22 in the first quarter.

gettyimages 970198844 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

 (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

By the time the second half rolled around, the Warriors were determined to see him set the mark. And it seemed teammates were doing all they could to assist on the record shot.

Durant was glad it was him.

“The most important thing was I passed it to him on his 14th,” he said. “And I also passed it to Steph on his 13th. … They wouldn’t have made those shots without me.”

Actually, Draymond Green had the assist on Curry’s record 13th 3 against New Orleans two years ago. Either way, this was quite a night.

gettyimages 1055293776 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“It’s the best feeling in basketball or one of the best feelings in basketball when you touch the ball and feel like it’s going in every time,” Thompson said.

TIP-INS

gettyimages 1057687852 Thompson Sets 3 Point Record, Warriors Beat Bulls 149 124

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

Warriors: G Shaun Livingston missed his second consecutive game because of a sore right foot. He also missed two in a row last week because of a bruised left knee. … McKinnie hit 4 of 6 3-pointers in his second NBA game in his hometown. As a rookie with Toronto last season, he played about five minutes in a game at Chicago.

Bulls: Former Bulls C Joakim Noah got a standing ovation when he was shown on the video board late in the first half. He was waived by the New York Knicks with two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract on Oct. 13.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host Denver on Wednesday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s