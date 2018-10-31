From yoga with a view to live orchestra music, there’s plenty of free events to enjoy in Detroit this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Rooftop Yoga

Skip out on trick or treating this Halloween for an evening of yoga, with a scenic view, instead. The GMRENCEN, in partnership with RenCen Fitness, is hosting a free session of yoga on the rooftop, overlooking the Detroit River. Plan to bring a mat, as few will be available to borrow.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Beaubien Place Garage, 521 Atwater St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bird Stewardship with the Detroit Zoo

Learn how to make the community safer for birds. Bonnie Van Dam, associate curator of birds at the Detroit Zoo, will discuss bird habitat and safety through projects to reduce bird-building collisions, habitat monitoring and more.

When: Thursday, Nov.1, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle Nature Center, 176 Lakeside Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Michigan Flute Orchestra Concert

Bring the whole family out for an afternoon of free live music from the Michigan Flute Orchestra this Sunday. The hour-long concert begins at 2 p.m. at the Detroit Public Library.

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library, Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

