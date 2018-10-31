  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP)

Poker Lotto

AC-JD-9C-6D-10H

Midday Daily 3

3-7-3

Midday Daily 4

2-3-2-9

Daily 3

2-6-9

Daily 4

4-9-9-4

Fantasy 5

01-03-13-26-36

Estimated jackpot: $153,000

Keno

05-07-09-14-20-26-28-31-33-34-39-40-41-44-50-57-58-59-69-70-73-78

Mega Millions

20-31-39-46-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

