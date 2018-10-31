DETROIT — Looking to keep up with Detroit’s emerging food scene or just get some of the most reputable cuisines around town? Look no further than Bon Appetit’s new roundup of must-try restaurants around the region.

Many of the restaurants are in Detroit, from swanky downtown spots to humble bakeries and cafes. The recommended restaurants cover an array of cuisines and include classics and ethnic dishes.

The food magazine also says there’s three must-eat foods to try in Detroit: its pizza, its chili and its toum (garlic paste).

Here’s some of the recommended places and what they had to say about them:

Standby

Enter through an alley for this boozehound’s cocktail bar, where Joe Robinson, co-owner and bartender of Standby, turns sherbets, house bitters, tonics, and a wide variety of labels into 42 winning combos. The up-tempo bar food menu is plenty good, and the banquettes are comfy, but this a place to sit at the bar and drink. The staff is pro but also welcoming and nonjudgy, as evidenced by the diversity of customers sidling up. Farther down the alley, Robinson has a slushie bar called The Skip.

