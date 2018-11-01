  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, halloween, Michigan

SHERIDAN (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old child has died after falling from a trailer that was taking children around a central Michigan community during Halloween trick-or-treating.

Michigan State Police say the child was with a group of children riding in Sheridan on Wednesday night in the trailer, which had seats and was being hauled by a tractor. Witnesses told police the trailer was being pulled slowly when the child fell from it and was run over. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The identity of the child wasn’t immediately released.

The apparent accident in the Montcalm County community about 115 miles northwest of Detroit is under investigation by state police.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s